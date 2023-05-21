Thane: Man arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.12 lakh

Police registered an offence against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

A 32-year-old has been arrested by authorities in Maharashtra's Thane, and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 1.12 lakh from his possession, the news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap on Friday evening and nabbed the man, identified as Jamshed Taviz Ansari, near a market in Bhiwandi area, " senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad was quoted by PTI as saying. The police recovered 16.5 gm of mephedrone, or MD powder, from his possession, the official said.

Police also registered an offence against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it, senior police inspector told PTI.

Earlier on May 7, Police have seized drugs worth Rs 8.40 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested a man and a woman in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police on Saturday raided a room at a chawl (row tenement) in Retibunder area on Ghodbunder Road. The police seized 105 grams of mephedrone (MD) powder, a synthetic stimulant, from the two persons and arrested them, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Jayant Bajbale told PTI.

The accused have been identified as Marjahan @ Gudiya Tajuddiran Shaikh and Ali Asgar Hussain Badela, he said. They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. The police were trying to find out from where the duo got the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it.

