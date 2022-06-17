Man attempts to kill himself at Bombay HC after losing property dispute case

The incident occurred around 1 pm in Justice P D Naik’s courtroom. However, he was stopped by the lawyers present in the court

Bombay High Court

A 55-year-old man, who lost his property dispute case, attempted to kill himself inside the Bombay High Court on Friday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm in Justice P D Naik’s courtroom. However, he was stopped by the lawyers present in the court.

In the hearing, the judge ordered the man, who was locked in a property dispute with his mother, to vacate his premise under the Senior Citizens Act.

Show full article