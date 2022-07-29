Man files petition against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for 'puja' in office

The petition, which was filed after the police refused to register a case, will come up for hearing in the magistrate's court on August 1, Dhanaji Surose, the petitioner told reporters.

The functionary of an outfit called Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti has filed a petition in a Thane court seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for performing a 'puja' in his office on July 7.

Dhanaji Surose said the act had hurt the sentiments of people as this nation and its offices are governed by secular laws and such activities by people occupying high posts were inappropriate.

