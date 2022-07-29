Breaking News
Man files petition against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for 'puja' in office

Updated on: 29 July,2022 08:20 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The petition, which was filed after the police refused to register a case, will come up for hearing in the magistrate's court on August 1, Dhanaji Surose, the petitioner told reporters.

Eknath Shinde. File Pic


The functionary of an outfit called Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti has filed a petition in a Thane court seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for performing a 'puja' in his office on July 7.

Dhanaji Surose said the act had hurt the sentiments of people as this nation and its offices are governed by secular laws and such activities by people occupying high posts were inappropriate.

The petition, which was filed after the police refused to register a case, will come up for hearing in the magistrate's court on August 1, he told reporters.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane maharashtra news Eknath Shinde

