Man fractures leg after falling off mall trampoline

Bangur Nagar police register a case against the gaming zone management for endangering visitors’ safety after the teen got hurt due to a faulty trampoline

Teerth Bera with plaster on his leg after he fractured it at the gaming zone of Infinity Mall

The Bangur Nagar police in Malad have registered a case against the gaming zone situated on the fourth floor of Infinity Mall for endangering the life and personal safety of individuals. The complaint was filed by a 19-year-old student who suffered a fractured leg while using the trampoline. The incident occurred when the spring of the trampoline suddenly broke, causing the victim to fall and sustain injuries.



A video grab that shows Beera jumping on the trampoline

On Sunday, Teerth Bera, accompanied by his friends, visited Infinity Mall and decided to explore the Bounce Inc theme park on the fourth floor. According to the victim’s account, the spring of the trampoline broke while he was jumping, resulting in his fall and subsequent fracture in his right leg. He immediately received assistance from the staff and supervisor of Bounce Inc, who promptly took him to Kurla hospital. The complainant informed his family, and they accompanied him to Criti Care Hospital in Kurla.

In his statement to the police, the complainant stated that the management of the gaming zone was responsible for maintaining the bouncing trampoline, which ultimately led to his leg fracture. Consequently, he has lodged a complaint against the management. Acting upon the complaint, the police have registered a case against the directors of the gaming zone under Sections 336 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. The police are currently investigating the matter to determine the cause of the spring failure and ascertain why the necessary maintenance was neglected.

“The accused manager Pranav Nagore, 42, was arrested and subsequently granted bail at the police station, as the offence is bailable,” stated Pramod Tawade, Senior PI of Bangur Nagar police station.

19

Age of the complainant