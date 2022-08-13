Breaking News
Man held at Kalyan railway station while trying to steal woman's hand bag

Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  Thane
Shahajad Kallan Sayyed (28) was held red-handed on Thursday when he was trying to steal the hand bag of a woman at Kalyan station

A man has been arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for his alleged involvement in at least 13 cases of theft from women passengers of long-distance trains, a police official said on Saturday.


Shahajad Kallan Sayyed (28) was held red-handed on Thursday when he was trying to steal the hand bag of a woman at Kalyan station, he said.

"He is a habitual offender and is involved in at least 13 similar cases. We have recovered 417.35 grams of gold worth Rs 21.68 lakh," he said.


