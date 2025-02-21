Man held for attacking commuters

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Accused Sheikh Zia Hussain, 19, tried to alight at Mumbra, a station where fast trains do not halt

A man attacked three passengers with a knife on board a local train in Mumbra, after which he was pinned down by others and handed over to the police, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on the 9.47 am Kalyan-Dadar fast train on Wednesday morning amid an argument about alighting at an unscheduled stop, Senior Inspector Kiran Undre of Dombivli railway police station said.


“Accused Sheikh Zia Hussain, 19, tried to alight at Mumbra, a station where fast trains do not halt. Other passengers argued with him over this since he was pushing them in a bid to alight, after which he attacked some of them with a knife. Passengers Akshay Wagh, Hemant Kankaria and Rajesh Changlani sustained injuries,” the officer said. Hussain was overpowered by other passengers and handed over to a Railway Protection Force team, while injured passengers filed a case at Dombivli railway police station.


