Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Manmohan Singh was sensitive PM who helped farmers nobody bothers about them now Sharad Pawar

Manmohan Singh was sensitive PM who helped farmers; nobody bothers about them now: Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 30 December,2023 10:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Manmohan Singh was sensitive PM who helped farmers; nobody bothers about them now: Sharad Pawar

Manmohan Singh was sensitive PM who helped farmers; nobody bothers about them now: Sharad Pawar

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Manmohan Singh was sensitive PM who helped farmers; nobody bothers about them now: Sharad Pawar
x
00:00

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar Saturday said the then prime minister of the National Democratic Alliance government, Dr Manmohan Singh was sensitive towards farmers and had visited Amravati in Maharashtra after learning about suicide committed by some agriculturists, but now nobody is bothered about their issues.


He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the culmination of Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha in Pune city, newswire Press Trust of India reported.


The foot march set out from the foothills of Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Thursday was led by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe.


Several leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) including Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Balasaheb Thorat of Congress, and NCP leaders Kolhe and Supriya Sule were present.

"I remember that the then prime minister Manmohan Singh visited Amravati after some farmers had committed suicide. He was sensitive towards the people as well as farmers. Singh also waived farm loans worth Rs 72,000 crore at that time," said Pawar, who was agriculture minister in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh cabinet.

But now, nobody is even looking at the difficulties being faced by farmers, he added.

"This 'Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha' is not limited to Pune but it has reached the entire country," Pawar said.

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray 'snubs' Sanjay Raut as Congress fumes over Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on Lok Sabha seats

Addressing the gathering, Raut said NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe were suspended from Parliament for raising issues of farmers.

The NCP chief also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The BJP can't win even Gram Panchayat elections without EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). They are dependent on EVMs for victory. While we have allied with multiple regional parties in Maharashtra, BJP's partnership is with the EVM," Raut alleged.

In a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP faction, Raut suggested that winds of change are blowing and he should be careful. (With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra sharad pawar nationalist congress party Maha Vikas Aghadi manmohan singh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK