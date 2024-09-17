Manoj Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of deliberately withholding reservation from the Maratha community.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has launched his sixth indefinite fast, demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The protest began at midnight in his native village, Antarwali Sarati, located in the Jalna district of Maharashtra. Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of deliberately withholding reservation from the Maratha community. He also stated that the Marathas are giving Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "one more chance" to resolve the issue, reported PTI.

According to the report, the Maratha quota activist cautioned that if the Maratha community's demands are not satisfied, the ruling parties could face repercussions in the 2024 assembly elections. Jarange has advocated for the execution of a draft notification that identifies Kunbis as "sage soyare" (blood relatives) of the Marathas, granting the latter OBC reservation.

"The Maratha community is important to me, but the government is not giving reservations deliberately. Moreover, they say that we are speaking a political language...Now, I will no longer make political statements, but we are giving one more chance to Deputy CM Fadnavis (to resolve the issue)," he said.

"The leaders who support Fadnavis should talk to him. The community is watching who is going to provide reservation," the activist was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

"My community doesn't want to enter politics. But if the demands are not met, don't blame me for the consequences in the upcoming assembly elections. Give reservation, and I will not make political statements. But don't blame me for what will happen in the upcoming elections if we don't get a reservation," he added.

According to the report, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange also sought the dismissal of cases lodged against Maratha community members during previous protests. He stated that if the quota is granted, he will refrain from making political statements, but he cannot be held responsible for any consequences in the assembly elections if the problem is not handled.

This is Jarange's sixth indefinite fast since September of last year when police lathi-charged demonstrators at Antarwali Sarati, an act that drew him into the spotlight.

"Students who are filling forms (for admission to educational courses) from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category are being removed without any reason. This should be stopped. All three options of EWS, OBC and Socially and Economically Backward (SEBC) should be kept open. The Maratha community candidates will choose one of them," he said per the report.

The Maharashtra legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill in February this year giving 10 per cent reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has maintained his demand for an OBC quota for the community.