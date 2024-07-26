Elsewhere, BJP leaders continued to target him, asking why he never spoke against NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

The strategy regarding the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections will be declared on August 29, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said on Thursday. He and his followers will support any political party or leader who champions the cause of reservation for the Marathas, he said.

Elsewhere, BJP leaders continued to target him, asking why he never spoke against NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Jarange was speaking to reporters at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is undergoing treatment after his latest hunger strike for reservation.

“We will declare our strategy of contesting Assembly elections on August 29, and a meeting will be held for this. We will field our own candidates, and also stand with those who are standing with the Maratha community and will give us in writing that they support Maratha reservation. No matter what caste and community they belong to,” he said. In Mumbai, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar asked why Jarange did not say a word against those who never made any effort to get reservation for Marathas.

“In fact, these people were the ones who ensured that the reservation got cancelled," he added, without naming anyone. "He is raising doubts against those who gave reservation and retained it, and many students and youth had benefitted from it, but he does not utter a word against those who got it cancelled.”

