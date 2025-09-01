The Maratha Morcha, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, drew tens of thousands into the Fort precinct. Protesters camped on pavements, lanes, and open grounds, braving heavy rain and preparing food in makeshift kitchens. Their presence brought civic and commercial life in South Mumbai to a near halt

The Maratha quota agitation brought South Mumbai to a standstill on Monday, prompting the closure of landmark clubs such as the CCI and Bombay Gymkhana, along with museums and other cultural spaces, as thousands of protesters occupied the Fort area.

Traffic movement around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Fort, and Marine Lines was paralysed. Key arteries, including the Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, Dadabhai Naoroji Road, and Marine Drive, were either closed or diverted. Public transport services were curtailed, cultural programmes cancelled, and several offices switched to remote work due to the Maratha Morcha.

The CCI in Churchgate shut its gates on Monday afternoon after groups of protesters attempted to enter the premises. Security personnel, supported by police, quickly intervened to prevent escalation. While no untoward incident was reported inside, club officials decided to suspend operations for the day as a precautionary measure. At the same time, around 3 pm on Monday, the Bombay Gymkhana, located opposite Azad Maidan, also announced its closure until further notice. “With the morcha swelling around the ground and access routes blocked, the club management decided to suspend all operations for the safety of members,” said a Gymkhana official.

In a circular to its members, the Royal Bombay Yacht Club also announced the closure of its main entrance owing to the ongoing agitation. Members were directed to use the employee entrance until further notice, with the management citing the need to safeguard property and ensure security. The notice added that the Taj Mahal Palace, located nearby, had also adopted a similar protocol.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) museum shut its doors temporarily.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court, observing that the agitation had “paralysed the city,” directed that streets be vacated by September 2 to restore normalcy.