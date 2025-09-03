Mumbai police have deployed more than 2,600 personnel, including DCPs, ACPs, CRPF, and SRPF units, to maintain law and order during the Maratha quota protest at Azad Maidan. South Mumbai has been divided into seven security sectors, with round-the-clock monitoring at sensitive points including CST, Mantralaya, and Hutatma Chowk.

Reinforcements from the CRPF, RRAF, and SRPF have been stationed for round-the-clock duty. Pic/ATUL KAMBLE

Of the remaining 12 DCPs, each has been instructed to deploy at least 25 personnel at sensitive points. Two DCPs are stationed at CST junction, two at Mantralaya and ministers’ bungalows, while others are monitoring key areas including Wadi Bunder, Hutatma Chowk, Mankhurd Naka, Malabar Hill, Azad Maidan, and other identified hotspots. One DCP has also been tasked with monitoring the protest from inside the circle in plainclothes.

The Mumbai police have rolled out elaborate security arrangements across the city in view of the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation. The operation is being supervised by 14 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). A senior official told mid-day that DCPs have been assigned specific responsibilities: one has been designated Settlement Control Officer for the South Regional Division, and another has been deployed as supervising officer inside the inner circle at Azad Maidan, the protest venue.

Force deployment

Police sources said the strength includes 12 DCPs, 15 ACPs, 55 police inspectors, 280 assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors, around 2050 constables, and 230 personnel from the Mumbai Security Force (MSF) — a total of over 2640 personnel deployed in day and night shifts. Reinforcements from the CRPF, Rapid Response Action Force, and State Reserve Police Force have also been stationed for round-the-clock duty.

Security by sectors

To ensure strict control, South Mumbai has been divided into seven key security sectors:

>> Sector 1 (Air India Junction, Rajguru Junction, Mantri Bungalow, Churchgate station, Usha Mehta Chowk): Over 250 personnel, including DCPs, ACPs, and MSF.

>> Sector 2 (Mantralaya, Secretary Gate, Akashvani, MLA residences, Regal, Taj Hotel, Gateway): 290 personnel.

>> Sector 3 (Churchgate, Parsiwaadi, Bombay HC, Hutatma Chowk, Metro junction, Press Club, L&T Gate): 190 personnel, including CRPF company.

>> Sector 4 (Azad Maidan and surroundings): Over 250 personnel at Gate Nos. 1–4, Cross Maidan, and the protest stage; another 136 officers for 24x7 monitoring inside the venue.

>> Sector 5 (Selfie Point, Amar Jawan Jyoti, BMC Building, McDonald’s, Times of India office, Human Rights Office): Around 260 personnel.

>> Sector 6 (CST, RBI Road, Sindoor Bridge, Crawford Market, Haj House, Wadi Bunder): About 170 personnel.

>> Sector 7 (SVP Road, Godi, Shantilal Patel Chowk, Kaklij Chowk): Around 136 personnel to be deployed.

Citizens speak

Sushila Raut, works at Canon Pav Bhaji

‘For three days I’ve had to walk from Crawford Market to Canon Pav Bhaji as buses won’t reach CSMT. At my age, with weak knees, it’s very hard. Business has also dropped. But they’ve been friendly, even offering us lunch. If this protest gets them education and jobs, I support it.’

Sanjana Iyer, 32, Dombivli, IT Consultant

‘I understand the sentiments behind the morcha, but I don’t support caste-based movements. They divide us further, when our identity as Indians should come first. True progress comes from education, skill-building, and employment opportunities, not caste-based demands.’