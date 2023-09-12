Maratha outfit’s Thane bandh is peaceful

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Sakal Maratha Morcha had called it to protest the lathi-charge at Jalna on the Maratha community

Most shopkeepers kept their stores shut in Thane on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The bandh called by the Sakal Maratha Morcha in Thane on Monday to protest the lathi-charge at Jalna on members of the Maratha community, saw many auto rickshaws off the roads and shops closed, but there were no untoward incidents. TMT buses and railway services continued undisrupted. Sakal Maratha Morcha (SMM) is backed by the Sambhaji Brigade and was supported by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar-led), Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the city unit of the Congress party for the bandh.


Many autos were affected in the morning and shops downed shutters till 5pm due to fear from damage by SMM members. However, no such incidents took place.
“Such shutdowns hit our pockets. We were asked to take our rickshaws back while on the way to the station. Party cadres even break things at times, though it didn’t happen this time,” said Laxmi Giri, a 60-year-old rickshaw driver. Police presence was seen across the city. The police said they had made all the necessary preparations for security. “At least 35 people were detained for mass gathering and were released after giving them a notice,” said Zone 1 DCP Ganesh Gawde. 


“It is all a political show and nothing to do with social justice. This is done right before the elections. They should have done this when they formed the government,” Giri said, and added that he has no problem with a shutdown if it is done in a way where people are not troubled. “People who want to run their business should be allowed to do so. No one should be forced,” he said.

Ram Yadav, a peanut seller who has been working near Thane station for several years, said, “I have nothing to do with what is happening but it was out of fear that I shut the business from morning till about early evening.” Yadav usually earns about Rs 200 to Rs 300 a day selling peanuts for R10 a pack.

“Such bandhs disrupt our daily routines. I respect the cause but hope for a swift resolution,” said Shubham Narvankar, a local resident.  

thane congress mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

