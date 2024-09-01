Jarange made the statement while he was visiting the Rajkot Fort in Malvan where a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on Monday.

Manoj Jarange/ PTI

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has asked the Mahayuti government and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi not to use the name of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, for their own political gain. Jarange made the statement while he was visiting the Rajkot Fort in Malvan, reported PTI.

Reportedly, a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on August 26. The incident provoked tremendous uproar throughout the state, demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Manoj Jarange seeks detailed probe into matter

Speaking to reporters, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stated, "There should be no politics over it, both the opposition and the government. The government should conduct a detailed probe into the matter. The contractors should not be spared."

Jarange also advocated for stronger regulations to punish people who disrespect national and governmental icons. "There should be a law. Those who insult icons should rot in jail and not come out in a few days," he suggested, stated the PTI report.

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: MVA holds protest

The Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's comments came as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi marched to condemn the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse. The party's leaders, notably Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, slammed the Union and state governments over the incident, with Thackeray calling the Prime Minister's apologies "arrogant" and Pawar blaming the episode on corruption.

Jarange also underlined the necessity for a new, long-lasting statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort.

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Uddhav says people won't forgive this 'insult'

Uddhav Thackeray told a crowd at the Gateway of India, "The Prime Minister's apology smacked of arrogance. The mistake cannot be pardoned. We demand that the BJP leave India." Thackeray also attacked the Prime Minister's "guarantees", pointing to the statue collapse, leaks in the Ram Temple and the new Parliament building. "The people of Maharashtra will never forgive the insult to Shivaji Maharaj," he made clear.

Pawar said, "The collapse of the statue is an example of corruption and an insult to all followers of Shivaji Maharaj."

Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress president, claimed that the opposition had asked the emperor for forgiveness for allowing a "Shiv drohi" (those violating Chhatrapati Shivaji's values) administration to take power.

With PTI inputs