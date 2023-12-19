Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange warns of agitation if Maharashtra govt doesn't meet Dec 24 deadline

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has intensified the demand for Maratha reservations, setting a firm deadline of December 24 for the Maharashtra government to enact legislation.

Jarange, who is at the forefront of the quota movement, asserted that protests would be started if the reservation is not granted before the specified deadline.

This announcement followed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's statement in the legislative assembly, where he acknowledged the possibility of convening a special session to address the quota issue, if deemed necessary, after a month.

Speaking at a press conference in Antarwali Sarathi village, located in Maharashtra’s Jalna district and recognized as the epicenter of the quota stir, Jarange stated, "We will not wait for reservation till February. We are firm on launching protests from December 24 if the state government fails to clarify its stance on enacting the law (for quota) and doesn't issue the order to collectors for the issuance of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to all Marathas."

Jarange emphasized that the detailed plan for the protest would be unveiled during a crucial meeting in Beed scheduled for December 23. He called upon the state government to provide clarity on the issuance of Kunbi certificates to all members of the Maratha community, referencing records from 1967.

"The state government should clarify whether it would issue Kunbi certificates to all members of the concerned families (belonging to the Maratha community) as per the 1967 records," Jarange added.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the legislative assembly, outlining the government's strategy. He revealed that the Justice Shinde Committee, tasked with addressing the Maratha quota, had submitted a report to the state government.

Additionally, the report from the Maharashtra Commission for Backward Classes is expected within a month. Shinde reaffirmed the government's commitment to proving the social and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

"The state government will prove that the Maratha community is socially and educationally backward," Shinde said.

Despite the government's assurances, the opposition expressed dissatisfaction with Shinde's response, leading to a walkout from the House in protest.

As the deadline looms, tensions are escalating, and the Maratha community remains firm in its demand for swift action on the long-pending reservation issue. (With inputs from agencies)