Thousands of members of the Maratha community spilled onto the roads leading to Azad Maidan, where activist Manoj Jarange is scheduled to launch his quota agitation on Friday

The roads near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai witnessed massive traffic congestion on Friday after thousands of Maratha quota protesters gathered in the area.

According to the BEST traffic control notice, 14 roads faced diversions, curtailments, or closures, affecting over 40 bus routes across Mumbai. The changes were implemented between 6.15 am and 9.30 am due to the Maratha quota protest.

Senior police officers rushed to the CSMT area and urged Jarange's supporters to clear the roads and allow vehicular movement.

The efforts are underway to remove the protesters from the road and regulate traffic movement, the official added, reported PTI.

In view of the protest, Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road have been closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles, according to the Mumbai police.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have advised commuters to use alternate routes and avoid going to CSMT. "Due to heavy traffic on the freeway, Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Due to political agitation, people are requested to avoid going towards CSMT and its surrounding area," the traffic police said in a post on X.

Due to heavy traffic on freeway, Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.



Due to political agitation, people are requested to avoid going towards CST and it's surrounding area.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange on Friday reached the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to stage his protest along with thousands of supporters.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai early in the morning.

Around 9.45 am, Jarange entered Azad Maidan amid police security and was greeted by thousands of supporters sporting saffron caps, scarves and saffron flags. Several supporters jostled to click pictures of Jarange and record videos of the moment.

Jarange, along with his supporters, set out from Antarwali Sarati village, located over 400 km from Mumbai, to launch a fresh hunger strike.

The 43-year-old has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange has said his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt the ongoing Ganesh festival.

He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The Mumbai police have allowed Jarange to stage peaceful protests at Azad Maidan on August 29 (Friday) between 9 am to 6 pm. At 6 pm, all protesters will have to leave the site, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)