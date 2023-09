Maratha quota violence: Anil Deshmukh says those who gave lathi-charge order must be held accountable

Anil Deshmukh on Saturday disagreed with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand for action against the cops who baton-charged protesters in Jalna

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Saturday disagreed with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand for action against the cops who baton-charged protesters in Jalna district, stressing that those who gave the orders to use force must be held accountable, reported the PTI.

For the past 12 days, Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community.

The Maratha quota matter snowballed into a major challenge for the state government after the police last week baton-charged a violent mob at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district when protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital, according to the PTI.

Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in the violence.

Taking to X, Anil Deshmukh said one of the three major demands by Jarange is that action be taken against the police officials who lathi-charged Maratha quota protesters.

What is the fault of these (police) officials in all of this? Action should be taken against those who ordered the lathi charge, said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who was the home minister between 2019 and 2021.

The police action in Jalna triggered more protests by the community across the state and a war of words between the ruling dispensation and the opposition.

While Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the government regretted the use of force, the cabinet on Wednesday decided that Kunbi caste certificates would be issued to Marathas from Marathwada region who possess Nizam-era documents recognising them as Kunbis, who enjoy quota benefits under the OBC category.

Manoj Jarange has demanded that the government drop the requirement to provide evidence of genealogy for the Marathas from the Marathwada area if they want to obtain the Kunbi caste certificates. He has also warned that he would intensify his agitation.

Manoj Jarange said they had suggested that the GR be revised to give Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community across Maharashtra. That did not happen, he said, according to the PTI.

The GR brought by the government earlier this week states that one has to give genealogy documents and evidence for procuring the Kunbi certificate and this was also subject to a report by a panel formed by the government to look into the issue.

Manoj Jarange has made three more demands apart from seeking revision in the September 7 GR.

(with PTI inputs)