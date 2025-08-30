Breaking News
Marathas-on-a-mission bring South Mumbai to a standstill

Updated on: 30 August,2025 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashish Raje | mailbag@mid-day.com

Maratha protesters spilled into the city from all entrances from Thursday night, well into Friday — blocking various parts of Mumbai and badly inconveniencing citizens — as they headed to Azad Maidan to join Manoj Jarange, their leader. mid-day’s Ashish Raje dodged the fury of the crowd that had converged at CSMT to snap some candid shots

Pics/Ashish Raje

Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje

Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje
Pics/Ashish Raje




