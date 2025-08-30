Maratha protesters spilled into the city from all entrances from Thursday night, well into Friday — blocking various parts of Mumbai and badly inconveniencing citizens — as they headed to Azad Maidan to join Manoj Jarange, their leader. mid-day’s Ashish Raje dodged the fury of the crowd that had converged at CSMT to snap some candid shots
Pics/Ashish Raje
