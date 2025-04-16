Marathi language row reaches Thane schools

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Authorities issue warning to CBSE and ICSE affiliated English-medium, other schools to not stop students from speaking Marathi on premises

A Zilla Parishad primary Marathi school in Ambernath in Thane district. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Authorities in Thane have issued a circular warning of strict action against CBSE and ICSE affiliated English-medium and other schools if they are found prohibiting students from using Marathi inside classrooms, during activities, and on premises.


The district’s education department has issued the directive after taking cognisance of reports that some English-medium schools in the district were prohibiting students from speaking Marathi. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) general secretary Sandeep Pachange had raised the issue and complained against such schools earlier this month with the Zilla Parishad (ZP) education department.


In the directive issued on Tuesday, the department said all schools need to ensure that the Marathi language is used and respected and warned that action would be taken against those schools found enforcing an “English-only policy.” In the complaint, the MNS had alleged that students in certain CBSE and ICSE affiliated schools were being humiliated for speaking Marathi.


Based on the complaint, Thane ZP Primary Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe issued the circular, making it mandatory that Marathi be used as the language of instruction and communication in all primary and secondary schools as per the government resolution dated December 13, 2023. “It is unacceptable for schools to sideline Marathi, especially when the state policy clearly mandates its inclusion in everyday school life. Our aim is to restore the rightful place of the mother tongue and ensure no student feels ashamed or marginalised for speaking it,” the circular added.

Welcoming the directive, the party said that it is a necessary step towards preventing a growing linguistic imbalance in the education system. “Students should not feel inferior for expressing themselves in their mother tongue. This directive is a reaffirmation of our cultural roots,” said a party spokesperson. The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of the party, said students must have the freedom and encouragement to communicate in Marathi.

