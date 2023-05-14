Measles cases see drop in Mumbai

However, the disease severity seems to be reducing, as only four patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the city.

The city has so far reported 36 per cent of the total measles cases detected last year. According to BMC data, as of May 12, Mumbai has witnessed 209 measles cases so far, as compared to 577 cases in 2022.

However, the disease severity seems to be reducing, as only four patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the city. A senior civic health official said, “Because of immunisation, both, the severity and mortality, have gone down.”

Dr Bela Verma, head of the paediatric department at JJ Hospital, said, “In the past week or so, we didn’t report any cases of measles at JJ. There is no mutation in the virus too.” According to Dr Fazal Nabi, consultant paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospital, most patients have been recovering well with no need for major hospitalisation.