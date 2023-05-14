Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Measles cases see drop in Mumbai

Measles cases see drop in Mumbai

Updated on: 14 May,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

However, the disease severity seems to be reducing, as only four patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the city.

Measles cases see drop in Mumbai

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Measles cases see drop in Mumbai
x
00:00

The city has so far reported 36 per cent of the total measles cases detected last year. According to BMC data, as of May 12, Mumbai has witnessed 209 measles cases so far, as compared to 577 cases in 2022.


However, the disease severity seems to be reducing, as only four patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the city. A senior civic health official said, “Because of immunisation, both, the severity and mortality, have gone down.”



Also Read: Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning 


Dr Bela Verma, head of the paediatric department at JJ Hospital, said, “In the past week or so, we didn’t report any cases of measles at JJ. There is no mutation in the virus too.” According to Dr Fazal Nabi, consultant paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospital, most patients have been recovering well with no need for major hospitalisation.

jj hospital vaccine vaccination brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK