Measles outbreak: BMC vaccinates 130 kids in Govandi

With an aim to take precautionary measures, in the additional immunization session, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vaccinated 130 children and eight pregnant women in Govandi's slum on Thursday.
After the measles outbreak in Mumbai’s slum areas, the BMC has now started a vaccination drive in different wards of BMC - F/North, H/East, L, M/East and P/North. In Mumbai, there has been an increase in the number of measles cases from September 2022 to October 2022, with a total of 84 cases reported. Most patients are found in M east division.
On Thursday, a total of 69,218 houses were surveyed in M-East ward.
The civic body has also appealed to the parents to complete measles and rubella vaccination for their 9-month-old and 16-month-old children.
"Survey of suspected measles patients is being carried out by health workers from house to house and the suspected patients are being given Vitamin A. If necessary, the suspected patients are referred to the nearest municipal hospital for treatment. Also, additional vaccination sessions are being organized for 9-month and 16-month-old children and the children are being examined by medical officers," said Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC's public health department.
In measles, the child gets fever, cold, cough, and red rash on the body. Complications from this disease can be serious in children who are partially vaccinated and unvaccinated. Children who are fully vaccinated are unlikely to develop such complications.