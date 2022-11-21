Mehrauli killing: Aftab came to Vasai to shift items after killing Shraddha

Delhi cops interrogate owner of moving service, to see whether evidence was destroyed in Mumbai
Aftab Poonawala’s receipt. Pics/Hanif Patel
Two police officers investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder case rushed to Mumbai from New Delhi on Sunday to record the statement of the owner of a Mira Road-based transportation service. The Delhi police have learnt that after killing Shraddha, the accused Aftab Poonawala came to Mumbai to shift household items from two flats he was renting in Vasai to his Delhi residence. They also discovered that accused Poonawala had paid Rs 20,000 to Good Luck Packers And Movers, which is located at Raviraj Residency in Azad Nagar, Mira Road East. The firm is owned by one Govind Yadav.
Goodluck Movers
Delhi police sources told mid-day, “The accused killed Shraddha Walker on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and he took 18 days to dump the parts in Chattarpur forest. We suspect that after killing Shraddha, he came to Mumbai in June to shift his household things to his Delhi home.” Poonawala resided in two flats in Vasai, and he kept most of his things in his apartment at White Hill Society at Evershine City in Vasai East. It was here where he lived with Shraddha for about eight months.
On June 5, seventeen days after the murder, Poonawala arrived in Mumbai and contacted Good Luck Packers And Movers to shift the all goods, mentioning his Delhi address as 93/1, Gali No 1, 60 Feet Road, Chattarpur Pahari, Delhi 110074. So far, the Vasai-based Manikpur police have not found any crucial evidence in Mumbai, but officials are looking into whether Poonawala destroyed evidence in the city also.
Goodluck Movers’ owner Govind Yadav
A Delhi police source told mid-day, “After killing Shraddha Walker, what is so important that one has to come to Mumbai to shift household things? The packers and movers parcelled around 37 packages. Labour and packing charges were included in the sum paid by Poonawala.
Delhi police officers at Naya Nagar police station
The sources stated, “Chances are the accused wanted to confuse the police with the dates. This is could be why he came to Mumbai to shift his things to Delhi. Poonawala also kept all the bills for police verification purposes so if somehow he was caught they would prove that he was in Mumbai and shifted his stuff to Delhi on June 5. We are looking at all the angles but this is unclear. We seized the bill from Poonawala. He had made an online payment.” The Delhi police picked up Yadav from his office and interrogated him for more than three hours at the Naya Nagar police station.
18
Day in May when accused committed murder