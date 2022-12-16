Mehrauli killing: Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha Walkar case

Forensic lab confirms bones recovered from Delhi’s Mehrauli woods belong to her
Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar
Several pieces of bones recovered from forested patches in Delhi and Gurugram are of Shraddha Walkar, a forensic report has confirmed, reinforcing the Delhi police’s case against her alleged killer and live-in partner Aftab Poonawala. The DNA in the bone samples matches with that of Walkar’s father, said sources from Delhi police. Until now, the police had only circumstantial evidence to take their case forward.