Mehrauli killing: Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha Walkar case

Updated on: 16 December,2022 05:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Forensic lab confirms bones recovered from Delhi’s Mehrauli woods belong to her

Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar


Several pieces of bones recovered from forested patches in Delhi and Gurugram are of Shraddha Walkar, a forensic report has confirmed, reinforcing the Delhi police’s case against her alleged killer and live-in partner Aftab Poonawala. The DNA in the bone samples matches with that of Walkar’s father, said sources from Delhi police. Until now, the police had only circumstantial evidence to take their case forward.

Aftab Poonawala Shraddha Walkar murder mumbai police delhi police mumbai mumbai news

