CNG will be Rs 75.00/Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be Rs 48.00/SCM in and around Mumbai

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article MGL price rise in Mumbai from midnight x 00:00

To meet the increasing volume of CNG and Domestic PNG segments and due to further shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market priced natural gas (imported RLNG) which has resulted in higher gas cost.

To partially offset the increase in gas cost, MGL is constrained to increase the delivered price of CNG by Rs 1.50/Kg and Domestic PNG by Rs 1.00/SCM in and around Mumbai, with effect from midnight of July 08, 2024/ morning of July 09, 2024, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be Rs 75.00/Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be Rs 48.00/SCM in and around Mumbai.

Even after the above revision, MGL's CNG offers attractive savings of about 50 per cent and 17 per cent as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai, while MGL's Domestic PNG continues delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers.

Even after the minor increase, MGL's price of CNG & DPNG are amongst the lowest in the country.