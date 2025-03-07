The MHADA Konkan Board has initiated the tender process for plots reserved for schools and multispecialty hospitals in Shirdhon and Khoni, Kalyan Taluka, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional division of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has initiated the tender process for the sale of land designated for schools and multispecialty hospitals in Shirdhon and Khoni, Kalyan Taluka, Thane district, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), ANI reports.

According to ANI, the Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Revati Gaikar, has invited eligible applicants, including individuals, companies, public charitable trusts, registered societies, educational institutions, healthcare organisations, partnership firms, trusts, and joint ventures, to participate in the bidding process. Interested applicants must submit their tenders through the official website https://mahatenders.gov.in by 18th March 2025.

As per ANI, the housing project in Shirdhon, located at Survey No. 86 and 95 in Kalyan, Thane, has been meticulously designed to establish a model residential township. The development consists of 7,141 housing units for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 528 units for the low-income group (LIG) under the MHADA housing scheme. Of these, 1,905 units have already received occupancy certificates, while the remaining units are undergoing the certification process. Additionally, approval has been granted for the construction of 11,023 new LIG units under the MHADA scheme.

ANI reports that the project’s layout plan includes two plots measuring 765.64 square metres and 596.87 square metres reserved for multispecialty hospitals, as well as two plots of 3,033.25 square metres and 2,768.67 square metres designated for schools and playgrounds. The development is well-connected, with access to water and electricity supply, and is further enhanced by the proposed Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, which passes through the site, improving connectivity and transport facilities.

Furthermore, the project includes various amenities, such as a multipurpose clubhouse with a community hall and gymnasium, commercial shops, landscaped gardens, and other community-centric facilities. Given these advantages, the available plots for educational and healthcare infrastructure are expected to be highly beneficial for prospective buyers.

At Khoni, as per ANI, the construction of 5,060 EWS units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has been completed, with 4,048 units already granted occupancy certificates. The process of handing over possession is currently underway. Additionally, 2,114 LIG units are under construction. The project is situated near the Katai-Badlapur Pipeline and has access to water and electricity supply, ensuring a well-equipped living environment.

ANI reports that MHADA has planned various amenities within the Khoni project, including a community hall, gymnasium, 60 commercial shops, office spaces, a hospital, and gardens. The layout plan designates a 2,464.60 square metre plot for a school, complemented by an adjacent playground. Given that the development consists of 7,174 housing units, a sufficient number of students is anticipated for the proposed educational institution.

Considering these factors, the Konkan Board has extended an invitation to eligible applicants to take part in the tender process for the available school and hospital plots in both Shirdhon and Khoni.

