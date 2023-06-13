Statewide examination saw remarkable performance as 14 PCM and 14 PCB group students secured top honours, Pune records the highest number of toppers

MHT CET is a statewide examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes. Representation Pic

Listen to this article MHT CET result: 28 state students get full 100 percentile, 5 from Mumbai x 00:00

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups. This year, a remarkable 28 students from across the state achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile, securing the top positions in their respective groups.

Among the toppers, 14 students attained a perfect score in the PCM group, while another 14 candidates achieved the same feat in the PCB group. Notably, five of the top scorers are from Mumbai, with Borivli resident Iyer Sheshadri Ramakrishnan being one of them. Iyer appeared for the exam in the PCB group. The city of Pune registered the highest number of toppers, with seven students from the district securing top positions. Mumbai followed closely with five toppers, and Thane had three toppers on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a statewide examination conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes. This year witnessed a significant increase in registrations for the MHT CET exam, with a total of 6,36,089 candidates registering (3,33,041 in PCM and 3,03,048 in PCB group), surpassing the number of registrations from the previous year (6,05,944). Out of the total 5,91,130 candidates who appeared for the exam this year (3,13,730 for PCM and 2,77,400 for PCB group), 3,29,089 were male and 2,62,041 were female.

The MHT CET exams for the PCM group were conducted from May 9 to May 14, while the PCB group exams took place between May 15 and May 20. All exams were conducted online as computer-based tests (CBT). With the release of the MHT CET 2023 results, the authorities will proceed with online counselling for qualified candidates in 2023. Participating in the counselling process is mandatory for candidates to be considered for admission based on their MHT CET 2023 results. During the counselling process, students will be allotted seats and programs based on their preferences and rank.

6,36,089

No of candidates registered for the exam