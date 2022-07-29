mid-day 43rd anniversary special: From fighter to writer

Kakani’s book gives an insight into India’s richest civic body’s battle with an invisible foe over two years

Kiran Dighavkar chronicled his experience in The Dharavi Model

Etcetera

As his team toiled to contain Covid in the densely packed Dharavi, the efforts inspired Kiran Dighavkar, the then civic in charge of the area, to chronicle them. Thus came out his book—The Dharavi Model. “I’d always wanted to write about what was going on around me. But I never considered writing a book. However, my personal experiences and the instances I witnessed throughout the pandemic, as well as media coverage and my interviews published by national and international media, convinced me that I needed to capture this in some form,” said Dighavkar. Another BMC official, Suresh Kakani, too penned down his experience in Mumbai Fights Back. Kakani’s book gives an insight into India’s richest civic body’s battle with an invisible foe over two years.