mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Pehle App, pehle App

Dominic Costabir

Etcetera

Dominic Costabir, director, Hospitality Training Institute (HTI) used the pandemic downtime to, “learn how to build an app.” Costabir learnt from a coder, and Internet search engine google. He built the app CoLaBoRate. “I did not do the coding but built the wireframe (key screen and interface),” he explained. This app helps the hospitality industry scour for part-time, even hourly workers like cooks and waiters. Costabir added, “I want it to be for highly skilled professionals too – food bloggers, website designers, food photographers, cost and quality controllers.” The Mumbai professional added, “the app is not flying but we are moving ahead.”