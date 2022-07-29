Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > mid day 43rd anniversary special Pehle App pehle App

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Pehle App, pehle App

Updated on: 29 July,2022 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai professional added, “the app is not flying but we are moving ahead

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Pehle App, pehle App

Dominic Costabir


Etcetera

Dominic Costabir, director, Hospitality Training Institute (HTI) used the pandemic downtime to, “learn how to build an app.” Costabir learnt from a coder, and Internet search engine google. He built the app CoLaBoRate. “I did not do the coding but built the wireframe (key screen and interface),” he explained.  This app helps the hospitality industry scour for part-time, even hourly workers like cooks and waiters. Costabir added, “I want it to be for highly skilled professionals too – food bloggers, website designers, food photographers, cost and quality controllers.” The Mumbai professional added, “the app is not flying but we are moving ahead.”


Coronavirus Omicron lockdown mumbai mumbai news mid-day anniversary 2022

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK