mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Telemedicine, the new buzzword

Dr Pankaj Titar speaks to a patient on a video call

For Dr Pankaj Titar, 32, who was at the forefront of the pandemic, treating Covid-19 patients at civic-run hospitals in Navi Mumbai, the birth of his telemedicine service was an accident. However, today, it is a first-of-its-kind telemedicine facility within Panvel Municipal Corporation limits, and a boon for working women and elderly people from across the neighbourhood and the country. “Through video calls, I would demonstrate to patients how to use a pulse oximeter. This would relieve the patient of unnecessary visits to the health centre for tests. Through telemedicine, I am able to cater to patients from even rural India. I earn more than I did working at health centres or a hospital, and am able to spend more time on awareness programmes via social media,” Dr Titar said.