Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > mid day 43rd anniversary special Telemedicine the new buzzword

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Telemedicine, the new buzzword

Updated on: 29 July,2022 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Top

I earn more than I did working at health centres or a hospital, and am able to spend more time on awareness programmes via social media,” Dr Titar said

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Telemedicine, the new buzzword

Dr Pankaj Titar speaks to a patient on a video call


For Dr Pankaj Titar, 32, who was at the forefront of the pandemic, treating Covid-19 patients at civic-run hospitals in Navi Mumbai, the birth of his telemedicine service was an accident. However, today, it is a first-of-its-kind telemedicine facility within Panvel Municipal Corporation limits, and a boon for working women and elderly people from across the neighbourhood and the country. “Through video calls, I would demonstrate to patients how to use a pulse oximeter. This would relieve the patient of unnecessary visits to the health centre for tests. Through telemedicine, I am able to cater to patients from even rural India. I earn more than I did working at health centres or a hospital, and am able to spend more time on awareness programmes via social media,” Dr Titar said.


Coronavirus Omicron navi mumbai panvel mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK