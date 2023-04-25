Six days after report published in this paper about Kolhapur school breaking RTE rules, management gives admission to girl in Std I

File pic

Listen to this article Mid-day gets six-year-old admisson to school x 00:00

Days after mid-day highlighted how Sarvodaya Vivek Jeevan Vidya Public School at Gadhinglaj in Kolhapur flouted the Right to Education (RTE) Act by refusing admission to a girl from the economically weaker section (EWS), its management on Monday gave a written undertaking to the education department that she would be admitted free of charge.



The school administration turned down the child’s parent, Ganpat Gaikwad, even after he had received confirmation that his daughter was eligible for free admission under the RTE quota.

The Sarvodaya Vivek Jeevan Vidya Public School at Gadhinglaj in Kolhapur

The school officials informed Gaikwad that he would have to pay full fees when he tried to secure admission for his daughter to Std I. He was also told that the school would refund the amount only once the state government reimbursed the school. The parent then approached the state school education department with the help of an educational NGO.

Also read: Mumbai: Civic officials being picked for anti-pollution task force

According to government rules, EWS students can secure admission to private schools under the 25 per cent RTE quota. The government pays up to R17,000 per eligible student annually until the student is promoted to Std VIII.

The government’s payment has repeatedly been delayed over the years, and the management of private schools has been vocal about the delay. The government owes private schools that offer RTE admission around R1 crore each in payments from the academic year 2017-18 to date.

Following the new development, Gaikwad said, “I thank everyone who supported me and helped me. And I appeal to parents to come forward and fight for what is rightfully theirs.”

Nitin Dalvi, a Maharashtra State Student-Parent Teacher Federation representative and educational activist, said, “We highlighted the issue and assisted the parents in complaining. However what about parents who have no backing and are left dejected? What about other schools that are exploiting poor parents? It’s time for the education department to conduct a survey and audit of all schools. Look at what is happening at the ground level. Resolving issues in just one school will not resolve the larger problem.”

Sharad Gosavi, the state director of primary education, remained unavailable for comment.

Asha Ubale, education officer (primary), Kolhapur, said, “The problem has been resolved and the child will be admitted as per rules stipulated by the RTE Act. No school can refuse admissions or collect fees from students allotted seats under the 25 per cent quota.

'17K

Amount govt pays schools per eligible student/year

Deadline for RTE admissions extended

Those allotted seats under the RTE quota had until April 25, 2023, to finish registering and confirming school enrolment. However, parents have complained about technical glitches due to increased traffic on the RTE admission portal.

The portal even crashed on April 19, inconveniencing thousands of parents. Following this, Gosavi extended the deadline. The new deadline for RTE admission now is May 8, as per a government notification issued on April 24.