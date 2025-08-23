On August 21, mid-day had reported that barely a week after inauguration, the newly opened Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) connector was already showing signs of poor-quality work, with portions of the road surface coming off. Nearly eight rumble strips from the bridge stretch had also reportedly gone missing

Following mid-day’s article highlighting how the upper surface of the road on the newly opened SCLR connector had started peeling off, the MMRDA has instructed the contractor to rectify the problem and said that administrative action (including penalties) will follow.

While the location where the rumble strips had disappeared has been temporarily repaired, further issues persist. On Tuesday evening, when this reporter visited the SCLR connector arm, it was observed that small grains from the upper layer of the road surface had come off. Further ahead, four rumble strips installed to reduce vehicle speed appeared to be loosening from the surface. On Wednesday, too, this reporter travelled along the connector arm passing over the Western Express Highway (WEH) and landing on the northbound carriageway. Several patches showed the surface grains coming off.

A road maintenance vehicle belonging to the contractor was seen carrying out repairs at the spot where the rumblers had earlier gone missing. An MMRDA official said, “We understand the concerns expressed by motorists regarding minor surface peeling and rumble strip displacement observed along the newly opened Santacruz–Chembur Link Road (SCLR).

We want to assure citizens that the overall road structure remains completely sound and safe for use. During the early monsoon, moisture slightly affected the adhesion of the binder on the topmost layer, causing a few loose aggregates.

This effect is limited to the surface only and does not compromise the strength or durability of the pavement. With continued traffic flow, the surface will stabilise naturally. Our engineering teams are closely monitoring the stretch on a daily basis. Regarding rumble strips, some movement was noted because they were installed over freshly laid stone matrix asphalt during the rainy season.

This made them more susceptible to displacement. This is a minor installation issue and not a sign of pavement quality concerns. The strips have already been reinstated temporarily, and permanent fixes will be carried out once a dry spell of 3–5 days allows for proper adhesion. In the meantime, our contractor has taken remedial measures to ensure a smooth and safe flow of traffic, with warning signage and inspections in place. Citizens’ safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to completing reinforcement works at the earliest.

Regular progress updates will be shared through our official channels to keep motorists informed. Additionally, in line with our policy of strict accountability, penalty action has already been initiated against both the contractor and the supervising consultant for this lapse. Their performance will continue to be monitored closely, and they will be held fully accountable to ensure durable and high-quality delivery.”