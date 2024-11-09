The death of five Golden Jackals in a month sparks the move

It’s suspected that Golden Jackals are contracting the bug from stray dogs

In response to the death of five Golden Jackals in Mumbai, suspected to be infected with rabies, a six-member committee was established by the Maharashtra Forest Department to take measures to control the spread of rabies among wild animals.

On October 28, mid-day broke the news of the growing number of rabies cases among the jackals. We carried a story ‘Forest dept to investigate the rise in jackal deaths in Chembur’, which highlighted how in a concerning series of events, five jackals had died in the Trombay-Chembur belt over the past month alone, prompting investigations by the forest department. While the reason behind their deaths is difficult to ascertain, sources from the forest department told mid-day that the rescued jackals were sick and showed signs indicative of a potential rabies infection.

As a result of our coverage, the additional principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF)—Wildlife , Dr V Clement Ben had instructed Mangroves Foundation and Thane Forest Department (Territorial) to look into the issue and the committee was formed, to further investigate the deaths in and around the city.

Dr Ben said, “The committee is chaired by the deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Thane (Wildlife), Akshay Gajbhiye. It is composed of a wildlife veterinarian, senior forest department officials, and a representative from a wildlife conservation NGO. Its primary task will be to develop an action plan and recommend measures to prevent the spread of rabies among golden jackals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Apart from Gajbhiye, the other members are Dattatreya Misal, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Tansa; Assistant Conservator of Forest Sonal Valvi from Thane Forest Department (Territorial); ACF Dyaneshwar Rakshe from Mangroves Cell; Neha Panchmiya from the Rescue Charitable Trust, Pune; and SGNP veterinary officer Dr Vinaya Jangale.

The forest department will conduct habitat-mapping of the areas where the Golden Jackal is high in numbers. To track their movements, a camera trapping study will be undertaken, along with sample tests to detect if they are carriers of the virus. If a jackal is found to be infected, vaccination will be carried out with the permission of the concerned Deputy Conservator of Forests under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The committee has been asked to correspond periodically with the BMC to control garbage depots in urban areas, which is mainly where stray dogs—the suspected source of the infection—scavenge.

The committee has also been asked to report every week to the wildlife and mangroves departments, Thane Territorial office and the office of Conservator of Forests and Director, Sanjay Gandhi National Park.