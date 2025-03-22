Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms; Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul and more

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 March,2025 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms


Mumbai’s local railway stations are getting a much-needed upgrade to handle surging commuter traffic. With horizontal expansion impossible due to space constraints, authorities are looking skyward—building elevated decks over platforms at 17 key stations. These decks will create additional space for passenger movement, amenities, and commercial stalls while easing congestion at the platform level. Read more.


Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal

Five rumble strips installed on a 200-metre stretch near MHADA signal in Mulund East are keeping locals up at night. Residents of 20 surrounding societies have written to local MLA Mihir Kotecha, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, traffic division, RTO and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking a solution. Read more.

Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul

Mumbai-based share trader Mahendra Shah and his son Megh Shah are absconding after a raid was conducted at their rented flat in Paldi, Ahmedabad, where the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 88 kg of gold bars, 19.66 kg of studded gold jewellery and Rs 1.37 crore in cash. Read more.

Eden Gardens ready for first bloom!

Mega auction, that once in three years churning of IPL teams, presents a set of challenging posers to each of them. For the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their opponents in Saturday’s season opener at the Eden Gardens here, the auction has nicely reflected their respective dilemmas. Read more.

Sooraj Barjatya: The family man | Sit With Hitlist

Before I sit down with Sooraj Barjatya, 61—the director rightly deemed the father of the great Indian family drama, ever since the blockbuster success of his Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (HAHK, 1994)—I entertain an unusual thought in my head. Read more.

