Mid-Day Top News at this hour: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents; Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real and more

The street near Kamla Raman Nagar, which has, over the years, acquired the name Kachra Depot Road. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets decline in early trade tracking weak Asian peers

Benchmark equity indices slumped in early trade on Wednesday after a day's breather in line with losses in Asian markets amid escalating trade tensions as domestic investors eye the Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision to be announced later in the day. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 554.02 points to 73,673.06 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 178.85 points to 22,357.

Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents

Deonar and Govandi residents have urged the authorities to rename Kachra Depot Road, also referred to as Dumping Road, a thoroughfare that has long been a navigational landmark for autorickshaw drivers and commuters. For locals, especially youngsters, the name has become a constant source of embarrassment, with residents arguing that it reduces their identity to garbage. Read more.

Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real and more

The summer heat is putting pressure on the city’s drinking water supply. Lake water evaporation has risen compared to the past two years. While the increase is minor, a former BMC official said it could become a serious issue by May. In the past six days, lake levels have dropped by 2.21 per cent. During the same period last year, the drop was 2.19 per cent, and in 2023, it was 2.1 per cent. Compared to 2023, the current water stock has gone down by 0.11 per cent, and it’s 0.02 per cent lower than in 2024. Read more.

Ton-up Priyansh too hot for CSK

Riding on a superb 39-ball century, the fourth-quickest in IPL history, by young opener Priyansh Arya, Punjab Kings ran up a challenging 219-6 against Chennai Super Kings at the New Chandigarh stadium on Tuesday night. Read more.

Alia Bhatt to launch new faces with upcoming young adult web series

The actor in Alia Bhatt is spending her days shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, while the producer in her is simultaneously building her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions’ slate. So, what’s next after Jigra (2024), her last production? Sources tell us that Bhatt is making a young adult web series with Amazon Prime Video, marking her second collaboration with the streamer after Poacher (2024). Read more.