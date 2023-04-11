Mid-Day witnesses increase in digital ad revenue after participating in Google News Initiative program

'For a news website like Mid-day, GNI has been a big support'

After participating in the program, Mid-Day witnessed a whopping increase in digital ad revenue by 25 per cent

Mid-Day has seen an increase in its revenue by 25 per cent after participating in the Google New Initiative program, while also witnessing an upward trend in the website traffic and page views.

To empower the publishers technologically, Google News Initiative conducted an Advertising Lab Program last year. Mid-Day was one of the publishers that not only participated in the program but also yielded remarkable outcomes in terms of ad revenue, website traffic and page views.



Google has published a Mid-Day case study on their website.

Before the program began, Mid-Day faced two major challenges: High website page load time and low advertising revenue. As a part of this program, the Mid-Day teams received hands-on knowledge of core web vitals, page load time, and revenue opportunities, which helped build a thorough understanding of these areas. It broke all the existing technical roadblocks and allowed Mid-Day to improvise in these areas by practically implementing the knowledge imparted by the GNI program.

As a result, page load time improved and overall revenue was up by 30 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

On the GNI Program, Vikram Kene, General Manager, Product/Development, said, “For a news website like Mid-Day, which strives to be at the forefront of all innovation and technological advancement, GNI has been a big support. Gaining measurable insights, decoding the core web vitals, and deriving implementable results are the three main factors that have helped Mid-Day become one of the leading news websites. GNI played a vital role in building our understanding of technology and charting out our roadmap to growth.”