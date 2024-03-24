Breaking News
Mid Day senior editor wins Ramnath Goenka award
Mid-Day senior editor wins Ramnath Goenka award

Updated on: 24 March,2024 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Menon was conferred the award for his series of stories on ‘COVID 19: Frontline warriors that nobody cares about’

Vinod Kumar Menon (Right) accepts the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award 2024 from Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Mid-Day senior editor Vinod Kumar Menon accepts the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award 2024 from Union minister Nitin Gadkari on March 19. Menon, editor, special investigations, mid-day, is among the proud recipients of the 17th Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism award this year. Menon was conferred the award for his series of stories on ‘COVID 19: Frontline warriors that nobody cares about’.


One story in the series was on the plight of two Mumbai men and a police constable who risked their lives to ensure the last rites of unidentified and unclaimed bodies in the city.  Another in the series was the report ‘No ‘body’ to learn from’ about the lack of cadavers for medical colleges because of the COVID-19 outbreak, making it difficult for medical students. This is Menon’s second Ramnath Goenka Award. 


The earlier one, in 2012, was for his series of stories ‘3 litres a month, for these villagers in Thane district’ highlighting the plight of tribal villagers from Mokhada, where a woman had died owing to a severe scarcity of water 


