Mid-Day test drive: Mumbai Coastal Road-Sea Link connector eases commute, but last-mile connectivity still a hurdle

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

15-km Coastal Road-Sea Link stretch was crossed in as many minutes; rest of the ride exposed chinks in infra armour

Northbound vehicles on the bowstring bridge that connects the Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link for the first time on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

While the connector linking the Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link undoubtedly cuts short the roughly one-hour journey from south Mumbai to the suburbs, last-mile connectivity hasn’t been improved. It took mid-day 45 minutes to cover the 21-km distance between Fort and Bandra after travelling via the connector on Friday.

