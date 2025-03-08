Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Two women including Israeli tourist raped near Karnataka's Hampi and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women including Israeli tourist raped near Karnataka's Hampi

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

Maha to ensure Rs 60k cr 'stress' from sops to not impact capital investments: CM

Pre-election sops like the Ladki Bahin scheme is extracting Rs 60,000 crore from the Maharashtra government and attempts are being made to ensure that it doesn't impact capital investments, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Foreign investors withdraw Rs 24,753 crore in March's first week, FPI outflow so far in 2025 at Rs 1.37 lakh cr: NSDL

Foreign investors continue to pull money out of Indian stock markets, with net selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) reaching Rs 24,753 crore in the first week of March, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The latest outflows add to the heavy selling trend observed this year, bringing the total net FPI outflows in 2025 to Rs 1,37,354 crore. The sustained selling pressure has raised concerns about market stability, as foreign investors remain cautious about India's economic and corporate performance.

Krystle D’Souza believes industry need ‘More policies that support women’

Krystle D’Souza is one of the most loved actresses in the industry, and with her talent and dedication, she has built a strong fan base for herself. Today, as Krystle celebrates International Women’s Day, the actress, known for her work in shows like Fittrat, shared a powerful message for all the lovely ladies out there.

"KL Rahul has accepted his new role as No.6 batter": Kotak

KL Rahul's batting position at number six has been a topic of discussion, but Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that he has accepted the new role wholeheartedly. The acceptance of batting position in return has given more depth to Team India's batting lineup.