And the winning photographs are...
(From left) Ashish Raje, principal photographer; Atul Kamble, chief photographer; Rane Ashish, photo editor, and Satej Shinde, principal photograper, with their awards won in the Mumbai Marathi Journalists’ Association photo calendar contest 2025. Pic/Shadab Khan
A top shot of the Coastal Road taken from Madhuli Apartments, Worli. Pic/Rane Ashish
Youngsters take selfies next to the dangerous waves at Bandstand, Bandra. Pic/Ashish Raje
Two young men exersice in the rain at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Pic/Atul Kamble
A woman takes down dried fish at Versova beach, Andheri West. Pic/Satej Shinde