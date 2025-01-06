Breaking News
Mid Day's photographers win big

Mid-Day’s photographers win big!

Updated on: 07 January,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

And the winning photographs are...

(From left) Ashish Raje, principal photographer; Atul Kamble, chief photographer; Rane Ashish, photo editor, and Satej Shinde, principal photograper, with their awards won in the Mumbai Marathi Journalists’ Association photo calendar contest 2025. Pic/Shadab Khan

A top shot of the Coastal Road taken from Madhuli Apartments, Worli. Pic/Rane Ashish


Youngsters take selfies next to the dangerous waves at Bandstand, Bandra. Pic/Ashish Raje

Two young men exersice in the rain at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Pic/Atul Kamble

A woman takes down dried fish at Versova beach, Andheri West. Pic/Satej Shinde

