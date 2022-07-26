Breaking News
Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 209 Covid cases, active caseload at 69

Updated on: 26 July,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayander reported 209 new coronavirus cases on July 25. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,135.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 69,665 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 9 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 69, according to MBMC.


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 176 Covid-19 cases and three deaths. It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,23,088 and the toll to 19,643.

The recovery count increased by 264 to touch 11,01,619, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,826.

BMC data showed 1,77,72,597 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai so far, including 8,358 during the day.

The recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 18 and 24 stood at 0.023 per cent, according to civic data.

