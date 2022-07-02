Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 229 Covid cases, active caseload at 377

There was no fatality on July 2 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399

Mira Bhayandar reported 229 new coronavirus cases on July 2. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,804.

So far, 69,028 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 20 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 377, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Meanwhile, Mumbai on July 2 recorded 811 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, which raised the city's caseload to 11,14,281 and death toll to 19,614, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 8,610 active cases in India's financial capital now. The tally of recovered patients increased to 10,86,057 after 1,909 persons were discharged. The recovery rate in the city now stands at 97 per cent.