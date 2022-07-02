Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: Two held for harassing actor Kruttika Desai over fake drug operation
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mira Bhayander MBMC reports 229 Covid cases active caseload at 377

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 229 Covid cases, active caseload at 377

Updated on: 02 July,2022 10:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

There was no fatality on July 2 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 229 Covid cases, active caseload at 377

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayandar reported 229 new coronavirus cases on July 2. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,804.

There was no fatality on July 2 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399.




So far, 69,028 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 20 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 377, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).


Meanwhile, Mumbai on July 2 recorded 811 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, which raised the city's caseload to 11,14,281 and death toll to 19,614, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 8,610 active cases in India's financial capital now. The tally of recovered patients increased to 10,86,057 after 1,909 persons were discharged. The recovery rate in the city now stands at 97 per cent.

bhayander mira road Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK