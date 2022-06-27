Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 234 Covid cases, active caseload at 436

There was no fatality on June 26 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399

Mira Bhayandar reported 234 new coronavirus cases on June 27. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,530.

So far, 68,695 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 67 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 436, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,700 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,371 and the fatality count to 19,599.

Maharashtra reported 6,493 Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905.