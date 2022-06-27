Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid ICU admissions up 26 per cent, but doctors say situation not alarming
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant defects to Eknath Shinde camp
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Mumbai: Covid-19 infection among under-19 category up 11 per cent in 12 days
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mira Bhayander MBMC reports 234 Covid cases active caseload at 436

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 234 Covid cases, active caseload at 436

Updated on: 27 June,2022 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

There was no fatality on June 26 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 234 Covid cases, active caseload at 436

Representative Pic


Mira Bhayandar reported 234 new coronavirus cases on June 27. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,530.

There was no fatality on June 26 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399.




So far, 68,695 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 67 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 436, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,700 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,371 and the fatality count to 19,599.

Maharashtra reported 6,493 Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905.

Coronavirus bhayander news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK