Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 286 Covid cases, active caseload at 155

Updated on: 08 August,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC)

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 286 Covid cases, active caseload at 155

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayander reported 286 new coronavirus cases on August 8. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,380.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 69,824 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 18 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 155, according to MBMC.


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded 407 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,27,954 and the toll to 19,660, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the 407 cases, only 23 are symptomatic, the BMC said. The recovery count increased by 163 during the day to touch 11,05,317, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,977.

