Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 292 Covid cases, active caseload at 451

File Pic

Mira Bhayandar reported 292 new coronavirus cases, on Saturday. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,027.

There was no fatality on June 18 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399.

So far, 68,177 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 50 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 451, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

