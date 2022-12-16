Breaking News
Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 31 Covid cases, no death

Updated on: 16 December,2022 07:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,407, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC)

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 31 Covid cases, no death

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayander reported 31 new coronavirus cases on December 16. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 72,132.


The death toll remained unchanged at 1,407, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).



So far, 70,722 persons have been discharged post recovery, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 3, according to MBMC.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 32 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,36,306 and the toll to 1,48,410.

Pune circle led with 14 new cases, followed by 11 in Mumbai, four in Nashik, three in Akola and one each in Latur and Kolhapur circles. The lone death in the state took place in Pune circle.

The recovery count increased by 36 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,87,731, leaving the state with an active tally of 165.

Mumbai led with 60 active cases, followed by 52 in Pune and 12 in Thane.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,57,93,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 8,977 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

