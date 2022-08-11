Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 345 Covid cases, active caseload at 162

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation

Mira Bhayander reported 345 new coronavirus cases on August 11. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,452.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 69,889 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 31 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 162, according to MBMC.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 683 new coronavirus positive cases, while one patient succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this addition, the city's infection tally surged to 11,29,968 and the death toll to 19,662.

A total of 8,247 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,79,22,056.

There are now 3,818 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

Mumbai's recovery count rose to 11,06,488 after 409 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the health bulletin issued by the civic body said.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent. Of the 683 new infection cases, 44 patients were symptomatic, while the remaining 639 patients were asymptomatic, it said.