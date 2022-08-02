Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 414 Covid cases, active caseload at 92

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mira Bhayander reported 414 new coronavirus cases on August 1. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,225.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 69,732 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 17 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 92, according to MBMC.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded 164 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,977.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,651, as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 11,03,437 after 176 patients recovered from the infection.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,889 active cases.

Of the 164 new cases, 16 patients are symptomatic and one of them is on oxygen support, it said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 2,973 days, and the overall growth rate between July 25 and 31 is 0.023 per cent, the bulletin stated.