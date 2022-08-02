Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mira Bhayander MBMC reports 414 Covid cases active caseload at 92

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 414 Covid cases, active caseload at 92

Updated on: 02 August,2022 02:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 414 Covid cases, active caseload at 92

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayander reported 414 new coronavirus cases on August 1. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,225.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 69,732 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 17 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 92, according to MBMC.


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded 164 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,977.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,651, as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 11,03,437 after 176 patients recovered from the infection.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,889 active cases.

Of the 164 new cases, 16 patients are symptomatic and one of them is on oxygen support, it said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 2,973 days, and the overall growth rate between July 25 and 31 is 0.023 per cent, the bulletin stated. 

bhayander Coronavirus news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK