The body was recovered from a creek near Wadala Truck Terminus, an official said, adding the Mumbai boy had been missing from his residence since January 28

Representational Image

Listen to this article Missing Mumbai boy found dead; father alleges kidnap-murder x 00:00

The body of a 12-year-old Mumbai boy, who was missing for over a month from his residence in Mumbai's Wadala area, was found on Monday evening, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The body was recovered from a creek near Wadala Truck Terminus, an official said, adding the Mumbai boy had been missing from his residence since January 28, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

His body was identified by his father with the help of his footwear, he said.

The Mumbai boy's father alleged he was abducted and murdered, said the official, reported PTI.

A probe was underway.

In another incident, two boys who ran away from their homes in Nagpur to become rich by selling tea in Mumbai were reunited with their parents, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

They left for the metropolis on board the Vidarbha Express on Wednesday, the Umred police station official, reported PTI.

The duo got work at a tea stall but soon realised the Re 1 commission per cup sold would not be enough to make anything more than Rs 100 per day, the official said.

"The two are 12 years old and hail from Umred here. They claimed to have been inspired by the stories of self-made entrepreneurs on Youtube and other social media platforms. We had registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of their parents after the two went missing," he said, reported PTI.

While one of them was traced in Umred on Friday, the other was tracked down to a private bus on its way to Nagpur, the official said.

Meanwhile, two sisters were seriously injured after they were knocked down by a school bus in Vasai in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said, reported PTI.

The siblings, in the 2-7 age group, were hospitalised following the incident, which took place at 2pm when they were crossing a road, he said.

"They were knocked down after the bus took a u-turn. The driver immediately applied brakes and along with passersby pulled out the two girls from near the tyres. They rushed the siblings to a hospital," he said, reported PTI.

The police are probing the incident, the official added.

A video of the accident went viral on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)