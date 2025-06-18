The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (June 18) issued a fresh summons to Bollywood actor Dino Morea in the Mithi River desilting scam. The actor was previously summoned by the agency on June 12, 2025.

Dino Morea. File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (June 18) issued a fresh summons to Bollywood actor Dino Morea. Dino Morea, who has been under the radar of investigation agencies related to the Mithi River Scam, was previously questioned by ED. His statements at the ED office in Mumbai were recorded on 12 June, previously.

Sources have revealed that the ED has asked Dino to appear for questioning again on 18 June.

Earlier on June 6, ED taking cognisance of the case which was being previously handled by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the actor’s Bandra house. The raid on Dino Morea’s house on June 6 went on for several hours before he, along with his brother Santino, was asked to present before the ED on 12 June.

Sources say that a search at Dino Morea's was conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED officials during the raid went through the financial documents and digital transactions to gather suspected evidence regarding Dino’s involvement in the diversion of public funds.

The investigation agencies are investigating whether the Bollywood actor played any role in helping the accused to influence contractors.

The Mithi River case involves alleged irregularities and financial misconduct in the desilting of the Mithi River. The Mithi River is a key flood-control project in Mumbai that helps in maintaining industrial and residential drainage across the city.

Dino Morea, who is considered to have close connections with the Shiv Sena (UBT), is also said to have alleged connections with Ketan Kadam. Ketan, who is a key middleman implicated in the scam, can be a kingpin of the Mithi River Scam.

With Dino Morea summoned again by the ED, his problems continue to rise amid the investigation.

Meanwhile, the desilting of Mithi River has inched forward at a snail’s pace with 63.83 per cent of the work completed, as against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) target of 85 per cent work before the monsoon. Against a target of 214,315.49 metric tonnes, BMC has removed only 136,798.05 metric tonnes of silt from the Mithi River until June 13.