The utility of Atal Setu aka Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road is likely to improve further once ongoing infrastructural projects are completed.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road, aka, Atal Setu was inaugurated on January 12/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article MMRDA says over 50 lakh vehicles travelled on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road in 7 months x 00:00

The Atal Setu, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, and opened for traffic the next day, has swiftly become an important part of Mumbai's transport network. As India's longest bridge and the longest bridge over water, it has substantially improved traffic flow and has now passed a historic milestone, with over 50 lakh vehicles passing through in just over seven months, MMRDA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This high level of traffic demonstrates Atal Setu's critical role in reducing congestion and travel time between South Mumbai and vital destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. The Atal Setu has routinely saved commuters at least one hour of travel time, hence benefiting millions. From January 13 to August 25, 2024, a total of 50,04,350 automobiles, including public buses, private cars, and commercial vehicles, have used this vital connection, MMRDA said in their communique.

Apart from traffic management, the Atal Setu has significantly increased communication between South Mumbai and other key districts, including the planned Navi Mumbai International Airport. This improved connectivity will make airport transfers more efficient and speedier, helping both business passengers and the general public.

The utility of the bridge is likely to improve further once ongoing infrastructural projects are completed. The Worli-Sewri elevated road, which is 75 per cent constructed, will soon provide a quick 5 to 10-minute connection from Worli Sea Face to the bridge. Additionally, an elevated route between the Chirle Interchange and the Mumbai-Pune Motorway is being built, offering even speedier travel between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman, Eknath Shinde, commented, "The Atal Setu has transformed traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan area, benefiting millions of people. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have already used this bridge shows its importance. This project is not only delivering economic benefits but also providing an effective solution to Mumbai's growing traffic challenges, positively impacting millions of citizens."

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, added, "The successful implementation of the Atal Setu has led to a significant improvement in Mumbai's traffic system. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have used the bridge since its opening underscores its importance. This project is a shining example of how technology, planning, and determination can drive profound social and economic change, serving as an inspiration for future initiatives."

The Atal Setu is a symbol of progress, reflecting Mumbai's commitment to upgrading infrastructure, increasing connectivity, and delivering superior mobility choices for its residents.