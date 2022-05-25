MNS hints at Pawar hand in Ayodhya ‘trap’

Party leader posts old photo of NCP boss with BJP MP from UP, who opposed Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit, attending an event together

The photo tweeted by Sandeep Deshpande

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has hinted at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s hand in the alleged trap laid in Ayodhya for Raj Thackeray’s visit. The party has dug out a wrestling connection between Pawar and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh who opposed Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya.

The party indicated that Pawar laid the trap in collaboration with Singh to stall Raj’s travel to the temple town on June 5.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande tweeted a photo of the two leaders at a wrestling event held in Maharashtra a couple of years ago. The post, in Marathi, said that the unity between a well-oiled wrestler (Pawar) and the all brawn and no brain counterpart (Singh) was evident in the picture.

